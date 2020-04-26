Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Divorcing After 10 Years Together

On Sunday, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced some major news about the state of their relationship. On both of their respective Instagram accounts, Cavallari and Cutler, who have been together for a decade, announced that they would be getting a divorce. In their joint statement, the couple, who share three children together, expressed that they still love and respect each other but that they've simply been "growing apart."

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," their statement read. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Apr 26, 2020 at 10:11am PDT

Cutler and Cavallari previously wed back in 2013. The couple has welcomed three children together — Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor. Much of the couple's relationship, including any troubles that they've weathered, has been chronicled on their E! reality series Very Cavallari. In April 2019, during an episode of Very Cavallari, the former Laguna Beach star even opened up about how her relationship with Cutler isn't completely perfect.

"Jay has been great, yes. From the outside things are so perfect and things are so great, but actually like they're not and that sucks," Cavallari told her friend Justin Anderson, as E! News noted. "That's the thing though with marriage, it's ups and downs." She added, "That's how we've always been our whole relationship. It just is what it is."

Cavallari has been especially vocal when it comes to speaking out about her marriage. In 2016, during a discussion with PEOPLE, she opened up even further about her relationship with Cutler. According to the reality star, she would have been content with simply being engaged to Cutler, but she expressed that she did want to form a legal union after welcoming their first child, Camden, together.

“Having a kid made me realize that I wanted the security of a legal union for him. I wouldn’t want him (or any of our kids, now,) to ever interpret our voluntarily not getting married as a sign that Jay and I may not be completely committed to our family," she said at the time. "I figured out that my reticence boiled down to one thing: my ego. Not marrying Jay gave me a false sense of control, as though I was in charge. But that wasn’t actually wanted – I wanted the relationship to be fair and equal. Also, I felt as though not marrying Jay made me not give the relationship 100 percent; that not being married kept me from trying as hard as I could. I knew I wouldn’t be all in unless we got married. Plus, we were in love and wanted to be together forever, so why not!”