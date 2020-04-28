Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Reportedly Accused Each Other of Cheating Ahead of Divorce

✖

More details of Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's divorce are emerging after the Very Cavallari star accused her husband of "marital misconduct" in her divorce filing Monday. The couple announced Sunday they would be splitting up after 10 years together, but a source told Us Weekly that tensions had been building between the two long before that.

"The word around Nashville is they really just don't like each other anymore. They would accuse each other of cheating, but nothing really solid. They are both very stubborn and bump heads a lot and neither backs down," the source explained. While cheating rumors surrounding Cutler and Cavallari's former best friend, Kelly Henderson, were explored on the most recent season of the couple's E! reality show, the Laguna Beach alum made it clear she never believed the chatter.

The rumors, however, seemingly caused tension in their marriage, and ended Cavallari's friendship with Henderson, whom she accused of adding "fuel to the fire." The Us source added, "Kristin and Jay always seemed annoyed with each other and they were only on the same side when it came to their kids. Their personal relationship became antagonistic and it was better for their whole family to divorce."

Sunday, Cavallari shared the divorce announcement on social media. "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," she wrote. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

In divorce documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight Monday, Cavallari listed the date of separation as April 7, listing "marital misconduct" and "irreconcilable differences" as the cause for divorce and claiming Cutler "is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper." The MTV alum added that "any misconduct alleged or implied against her in the complaint for divorce was in response to and/or as a result of misconduct on behalf of the Husband."

Requesting primary physical custody of their three children with Cutler being allowed visitation, Cavallari requested child support from her ex, whom she requested pay for the children's health insurance and maintains a life insurance policy with her as the sole beneficiary. Cutler, however, requested joint custody of their children in his filing as well as equitable distribution of the marital assets, claiming that he has been "the available at home parent and primary caretaker of the parties' minor children."