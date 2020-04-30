Kristin Cavallari Reportedly Began Looking for New Home 5 Months Ahead of Divorce Announcement

✖

Kristin Cavallari had been making plans to leave Jay Cutler months before the couple filed for divorce Monday. In new court papers obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, the Very Cavallari star revealed that in November, "things were so bad in the marriage," she signed a contract for a new property in Franklin, Tennessee.

At the time, the E! reality star said Cutler "never objected" to her home search, but she decided not to buy the home as the couple "attempted to salvage the marriage." However, they soon "realized the attempt to reconcile was not working and knew a divorce was inevitable," which led to more serious conversations about the split in March and their public announcement Sunday.

It was as the couple attempted to work out their child custody and asset division agreements prior to their announcement that Cavallari continued searching for another home, deciding to buy the $5.5 million home she had looked at back in November and signing the contract on Monday. In the court papers, the Laguna Beach alum assumed Cutler would be OK with the purchase due to his "lack of objection in November."

Having asked the court for primary custody of their three kids — Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4 — Cavallari claimed in her new filing that Cutler has tried "to intimidate" her into accepting his proposed joint custody, allegedly refusing to sign off on her new home without an agreement on custody, which she claimed was a way of “punishing” her, something she said “is typical” of his behavior.

With Cutler moving back into the home they share currently after spending time apart, Cavallari said in the filing she "fears that if the parties are required to remain in the same residence, it would be an unhealthy environment, causing irreparable harm to their minor children.” She also accused Cutler of making "inappropriate statements" to her and about her to the kids and “attempts to draw her into an argument," which leads her to fear "the situation will escalate."