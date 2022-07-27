'Home Town Takeover' Season 2 Location Revealed

Home Town stars Ben Napier and Erin Napier are joining Fixer to Fabulous stars Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs for Home Town Takeover Season 2. The new season will find the HGTV stars traveling to Fort Morgan, Colorado to deliver a renovation of the entire town, just as the Napiers did for Wetumpka, Alabama in Season 1. Fort Morgan is located about 80 miles northeast of Denver.

Home Town Takeover Season 2 will run six episodes and premiere in early 2023. The Napiers and Marrs will be joined by other HGTV experts and residents to renovate homes and community spaces throughout Fort Morgan. They hope to preserve the town's charm while inspiring community pride.

The Napiers and Marrs attended a big celebration on Main Street Tuesday to share the news with residents. The Fort Morgan High School football team, cheerleaders, and community members all attended the announcement. "We're going to be spending the next four months renovating homes, businesses, and places all over town," Dave Marrs said, reports the Fort Morgan Times.

Fort Morgan resident Ann Iungerich started the application process two years ago when HGTV began searching for small towns to send the Napiers for the Home Town spinoff. Iungerich worked with local video producer Matt Jackson to put together a short film highlighting the town's landmarks. Fort Morgan Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Andrew Steib then got involved in the project. Some of the renovation targets include the former Grace Opera House and the Queen Lounge.

"The Fort Morgan Area Chamber of Commerce is very excited to have Home Town Takeover come to Fort Morgan for Season 2," Stieb told the Fort Morgan Times. "We're very proud that they have seen the amazing work and investments we've all made in the community and look forward to seeing what they enhance here in our hometown!"

Home Town Takeover was the first Home Town spinoff and was an incredible success for both HGTV and Wetumpka. The Napiers oversaw 12 major renovations in the Alabama town, including restaurants, shops, and a new farmers' market. "Everything was positive on the shows and they really showcased what makes Wetumpka great. We still have people visiting Wetumpka based on what they saw on the show," Mayor Jerry Willis told the Montgomery Advertiser in November 2021. "This is going to benefit Wetumpka for years and we are excited to see what they show on the new program."

The entire first season of Home Town Takeover is now streaming on Discovery+. The streamer is also home to the main Home Town show, which is based in the Napiers' hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, and Home Town: Ben's Workshop, which focuses on Ben Napier's woodworking business.