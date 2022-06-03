'Home Town': Ben Napier Left the Sweetest Note for Wife Erin as She Awaited Big News

✖

Home Town's Ben Napier is an incredibly supportive husband to his wife, Erin Napier. On Wednesday, Erin posted a photo of the letter that Ben wrote for her in honor of a big milestone. As she explained, Wednesday marked the day when she would learn whether her children's book, The Lantern House, would make it onto the best seller list. In her caption for the adorable photo, the HGTV personality noted that The Lantern House did indeed make it onto that list.

Ben's note began by writing about how June 1st is a significant day for them. He wrote that whether or not her book made the best seller list, she and illustrator Adam Trest produced "a beautiful story and book." Ben continued, "People all over are falling in love with it and they will continue for decades. That, in itself, is huge." The Home Town star went on to shower his wife with love and support on the off chance that her book did not make the bestseller's list.

"So, if it is on the list, then great, if not, it is still great," he continued. "You are hearing a lot of noise around this thing that you made. Try not to listen. I love you. Your daughters love you. We also love this book. We are proud of you. You are an amazing person." In her caption for the special note, Erin wrote that her husband's message had her "feeling good about things no matter what we would find out." Luckily, they heard some great news about The Lantern House, which reached the third spot on the New York Times Best Seller list for picture books.

Erin include a photo of the list to confirm that her children's book did make it on. She chronicled the milestone by writing, "We did it, @adamtrest! #TheLanternHouse is a bestseller, thanks to all of you who supported it. Thank y'all so very much for that." Erin released her first children's book in late May. She explained that her family and her work in the home renovation space influenced The Lantern House in significant ways. Erin told PEOPLE, "We were taking little bits from our own lives and stories about our houses and the previous owners that we had heard in every decision we made with the book and what it would look like."