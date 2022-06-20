'Home Town': See Erin Napier's Father's Day Tribute to Husband Ben

Home Town star Erin Napier shared a touching Father's Day post with new photos of her husband Ben Napier and her father, Phil Rasberry. The new picture of Ben shows him standing in a pool with their two young children in each arm. The HGTV stars are parents to daughters Helen, 4, and Mae, 1.

"Today I'm thankful that while I'm learning daily about how to be a mother, I have these two great men walking beside me: one to be the greatest daddy our girls could ever imagine, who nurtures them and teaches them in every small and important way, who is gentle and strong and listens and is always trying so hard to understand all the female emotions flying through this house, and my daddy who is always a 5-minute drive away, ready to listen when we've had a hard day, ready to scoop up those same girls and teach them how to dig in the garden," Erin, 36, wrote. "I don't know how I got the two best fathers in my life, but here we are. I love y'all."

The Napiers have had a busy few weeks. They celebrated Mae's first birthday in May. Erin also published her first picture book, The Lantern House, featuring illustrations by Adam Trest, a local Laurel, Mississippi artist who has appeared on Home Town. The book centers on a house watching a young family's journey while keeping them safe.

The book was inspired by the history of their current house, Erin told Today recently. "We've heard stories from the previous owners of this house. Their daughter got married at the fireplace hearth," Erin said. "We painted the nursery green when we were waiting for Helen to arrive. So it's a little bit us, and it's a little bit the past, the people who've lived here before us, which is really what is the heart of the book."

The couple also recently finished renovating a farmhouse, a transformation featured in upcoming Home Town episodes. "Ben has had this really strong urge to have a garden. He's got tomatoes and green beans planted," she said of life on the farm. "Helen is enjoying helping him tend to the garden. Mae is enjoying babbling and crawling and crafts."

Erin and Ben have emerged as HGTV's latest stars, and Home Town has already secured two spin-offs. Home Town Takeover saw the couple take their talents to Wetumpka, Alabama and it was a huge ratings success for the network. Ben also hosts Home Town: Ben's Workshop, which is released exclusively on Discovery+. The streaming platform is also home to past Home Town episodes. Another spin-off is coming soon, Erin told Today.