'Home Town' Star Erin Napier Reveals Who Actually Buys All Those Furnishings on The Show

Home Town star Erin Napier has been using her Instagram page to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the sausage is made for years. Even when the first season was airing back in 2016 and 2017, Napier and her husband, Ben Napier, were not afraid to spill some secrets. One of the secrets they revealed early on in the show's run was who actually buys the furnishings seen on the show and who gets to keep them.

"The homeowners' budget usually does allow for lots of pieces they get to keep + the custom pieces [Ben] builds for each home and I like to use the homeowner's own furnishings and objects as much as possible," Napier wrote on Instagram in May 2017. Other products they bring into homes are created by local shops in Laurel, Mississippi, where the series is filmed. The homeowners are then given a cataloged binder of everything they use, listing the special prices they can pay the local business owners to keep the furnishings. So in other words, the homeowners may have to pay a little extra for things viewers see in the home on the show that was not covered in their initial budget.

"It's a kind of 'Welcome to the neighborhood!' from locals to these sweet new folks," Napier wrote. "Some may say my style is maximalist or cluttered, but I say it's real life. We all have STUFF, or at least I do--and those things are the pieces that comfort us on a stormy night (literally and figuratively) and welcome us home when we walk in the door."

Things do work a little differently for Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines' Fixer Upper series. The people featured on each episode of the original series were required to either buy everything from HGTV or return the products after filming is completed, according to Pure Wow. There are some exceptions to the rule though. If Joanna gifts the homeowners a piece from the staging, they could keep it. HGTV also gifted couples one big ticked item after the renovation. HGTV covered the cost of the piece, but the homeowners were responsible for paying for their own demolition. Fixer Upper ended in 2018, but the Gaines are developing new content for Discovery+ and their Magnolia Network.

As for the Napiers, they recently wrapped up the successful limited series spin-off Home Town Takeover, which followed the couple as they took their skills to Wetumpka, Alabama. They also welcomed their second daughter, Mae, earlier this month. The Napiers are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Helen.