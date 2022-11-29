HGTV Star Erin Napier Asks Fans to 'Pray' for Precarious Christmas Tree Situation

Erin Napier is asking for prayers for her Christmas tree. The HGTV star took to her Instagram Story over the weekend to show off her beautifully-decorated Christmas tree but noted how precarious of a situation the holiday decor was in with 17-month-old daughter Mae actively trying to get up close and personal with the tree.

In the photo, Mae, whom Erin shares with her husband Ben Napier, is being blocked from touching the tree as a pet gate and two chairs attempt to keep the little girl away from the holiday decoration. Mae doesn't seem deterred, however, as she stands looking up at the bright tree while wearing a pair of pink PJs and clutching her blanket. "Y'all pray for this tree," Erin wrote on the Instagram Story, which played Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger" in the background.

There's more of Mae, as well as her big sister Helen, 4, on a new season of Home Town, which returns Sunday, Dec. 4 to HGTV on the heels of the network's order for a new 20-episode season set to premiere next year. The popular series follows Ben and Erin as they rejuvenate outdated homes in their small town of Laurel, Mississippi while juggling all of the chaos of family life with their two daughters.

In the season premiere, the Napiers are preparing to renovate their recently-purchased country home near Laurel, drawing inspiration from their own childhoods while trying to create a space where their family can slow down and watch the kids grow up. Getting help from close friends Mallorie, Jim and Josh, Ben and Erin have plans to transform the new house into a home inspired by a classic English country house where they can make lasting lifetime memories.

There's also more Home Town Takeover in the works after the success of the HGTV series' first season making over Wetumpka, Alabama. The Napiers head to Fort Morgan, Colorado for Season 2 in early 2023. Home Town returns with new episodes Sunday, Dec. 4, at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV and is available to stream on discovery+. The couple's holiday special, Home Town: Christmas in Laurel, is available to stream on discovery+.