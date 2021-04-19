Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network Launches 4 New Series

✖

Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network has added four more series to the list of original programs that will air when it officially launches this summer, reported Deadline Monday. The new shows are just some of the 10 original series on Magnolia Network's launch slate that will be featured during the hour-long preview special, Magnolia Network: A Look Ahead Vol. 2, dropping on discovery+ April 23 and airing the following day at 8 p.m. on the DIY Network, which will be rebranded as Magnolia Network in January 2022.

Art in Bloom with Helen Dealtry will give viewers a taste of her creative process when it comes to studio-based painting; The Artisan's Kitchen with Bryan Ford will dive into the baker's take on classic recipes; Jean Stoffer Design (wt) follows the interior designer's adventures in her hometown of Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Making Modern with Brooke and Brice follows a married duo putting their own twist on traditional home renovation roles. The first group of Magnolia Network originals, including a new season of Fixer Upper, will stream on discovery+ on July 15, the launch date of the Magnolia app.

Other shows previously announced as part of the original programming run include: Homegrown with Atlanta farmer Jamila Norman, Mind for Design with interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn, Ranch to Table with cattle rancher Elizabeth Poett, Self Employed with entrepreneur Jonathan Morris, Van Go with Chewy Design Co. owner Brett Lewis and Zoë Bakes with pastry chef and author Zoë François. You can get a first look at each of these series on discovery+.

In an interview last month with Oprah Winfrey, Joanna explained her overarching goals for Magnolia Network. "With every show that’s on the network, our hope is that when others finish watching it, that they say, what's untapped in my life? What fear is keeping me from that?" the HGTV alum shared. "Whether it’s small or big, it’s that 'hey, they inspired me to move forward with this.' That's our hope, that when people watch these stories, that they can somewhat relate to the talent’s vulnerability."

The Gaineses previously said in a statement together, "From the beginning, our aim for Magnolia Network has been to tell good stories. Stories that bring us together, that inspire and encourage us all to try something new. Stories that are told in ways that feel authentic. Our plan has evolved along the way, but our original vision for this network has remained the same."