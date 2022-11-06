'Home Town' Season 6 Return Date Revealed

Season 6 of Home Town is on the way incredibly soon. On Instagram, Erin Napier shared some behind-the-scenes photos from filming the latest season of the HGTV series. Additionally, she let her fans know when they can expect those new episodes to air.

According to Erin, Home Town will return on Sunday, Dec. 4. She promised that a "ton of brand new episodes" will be dropping on HGTV and, luckily, fans will only have to wait a few more weeks to watch them. As she noted in the caption, she and her husband, Ben Napier, took a series of "wardrobe photos" while filming Season 6 this past summer. The HGTV personality said that fans will have to tune in to find out exactly what was going on in these images.

Deadline shared some more information about Season 6 of Home Town. The season will follow Ben and Erin as they renovate a country home near Laurel that they recently purchased. The pair become inspired by their own childhoods as they renovate the space for their own family. They'll have some help in that endeavor from their "framily" — close friends Mallorie, Jim, and Josh. Of course, the series will also follow the Napiers as they work their magic on other homes in the Laurel area.

If you can't wait until Dec. 4 to get your Napier fix, you're in luck. Ben and Erin will also appear in a one-hour special, Home Town: Christmas in Laurel, that will air on Sunday, Nov. 27. In the special, the couple will premiere their favorite Southern holiday dishes as they reminisce about some of their past renovations.

Not only will the Napiers have their own Christmas special, but they're also going to be putting on their acting hats. The Home Town stars will actually appear in a holiday film, A Christmas Open House, that will premiere on Nov. 11 on Discovery+. Erin shared a trailer for the movie, which she captioned by recalling what it was like to film it during the height of summer. She wrote, "We filmed our parts in Laurel 3 days in August when the high was 103° so I need y'all to appreciate how not sweaty we may appear to be here. It's a renovation story within a love story within a Christmas story (and it honestly looks pretty cute)."