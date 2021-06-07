'Home Town': Erin Napier Fawns Over Husband Ben as She Recovers From Welcoming Baby No. 2

✖

Home Town star Erin Napier shared a loving tribute to her husband and co-star, Ben Napier, as the two continue celebrating the arrival of their second child. Napier praised Ben for always being there to help her with daughter Mae, who was born just last week. The two are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Helen.

"If he’s not scooping me up off the sofa as I’m still recovering from surgery, he’s mixing a bottle or taking Helen swimming," Napier wrote alongside the photo of Ben feeding Mae. "And I have kissed him every time he’s in arm’s reach because I know exactly how lucky we all are." After a heart-eyes emoji, Napier added a reminder to her fans with spouses. Tell them often — 'Thank you for everything you do for us.' And MEAN IT," she wrote. "Thank you for EVERYTHING you do for us, lover," Ben wrote in the comments.

Many of Napier's fans flooded the comments with praise for Ben. "Ben’s Mom should write a book on how to raise good sons," one fan wrote. "He’s awesome. So are you. Precious family. God bless and hold you all always," another commented. "A good man but that’s what I would imagine he’d be. Comes across loud and clear on your show. Bless your beautiful family," another wrote.

Napier welcomed her second child on May 28. She was born at 8:23 a.m., weighing 7 lbs. 1 oz., and measuring 19.5 inches. "While we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have. They're already so in love with each other," the couple told PEOPLE. Mae's name has a special meaning for Napier, as she is named after her Aunt Mae.

The HGTV stars only announced Napier was expecting again a month ago, sharing the news in a special Home Town episode. After the episode aired, Napier shared a heartwarming post about how happy she is that Helen will soon have a little sister. She recalled how her father and uncle reconnected when visiting her grandmother's graveside. "Two men with many differences strengthened each other," Napier wrote at the time. "Two men who knew her better than any of us ever could. Siblings do that, they know and remember and keep the stories of a family alive. And we wanted that for Helen."

In addition to Home Town, the Napiers can be seen in the limited series, Home Town Takeover. The last episode of Takeover airs on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET and features Ty Pennington. The complete series is available to stream on Discovery+.