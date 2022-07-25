Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Share Gender Reveal for First Baby Together

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa shared footage from their gender reveal party on Instagram Sunday, just a few days after they revealed they are expecting their first baby together. The El Moussas are expecting a baby boy. This will be El Moussa's third child, as he also shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with his ex-wife and former Flip or Flop co-star, Christina Haack Hall.

In the new Instagram post, the El Moussas are shown counting down before they can launch poppers filled with blue confetti. "It's a boy," El Moussa, 40, announced. "Baby boy El Moussa," Young, 34, and El Moussa added in the caption. Brayden and Taylor joined their dad at the party.

The couple married in October 2021 after two years of dating. Young, who stars on Netflix's Selling Sunset, was open about their long fertility journey before revealing on July 13 that they are expecting. In a January interview with E! News, Young admitted she wasn't interested in having children until she saw El Moussa with his children.

"Seeing Tarek with his kids really made me want a baby with him because he is just such an incredible father to them," Young said. "And, you know, I love watching them grow up in front of my eyes. Kids are just so precious. And they've made me more patient, they've made me want to work harder in life, they've made me more kind. I just love being a stepmom and they've really brought so much joy and fulfillment to my life."

Young told PEOPLE the pregnancy news was a "huge shock" to them. "We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan," she said. "I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this."

The El Moussas are in the middle of filming a new HGTV series, The Flipping El Moussas. El Moussa filmed the last season of Flip or Flop with Hall, 39, last year, with the final episode airing in March. Hall and El Moussa divorced in 2018. She later married and had a son with Ant Anstead, but their marriage ended in divorce in June 2021. Hall and realtor Joshua Hall married in April.

The El Moussas are also looking for a new home. They recently finished a renovation in Newport Beach, California, but El Moussa told PEOPLE they want to find a kid-friendly abode. "We are looking for a new house and if we don't find that house when the baby comes, we do have room for the baby at our current home," El Moussa said. "But we definitely need to find a bigger house with a yard and some more space."