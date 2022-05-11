Christina Hall Addresses Tense Moment With Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa at Kid's Soccer Game

✖

Things got tense between Christina Hall and Heather Rae El Moussa this weekend before Hall and her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, were forced to put their differences aside for 6-year-old son Brayden's emergency surgery. In photos published by the Daily Mail on Tuesday, Tarek can be seen pulling the Selling Sunset star away from his ex-wife at a kids' soccer game on Saturday.

Other photos then show Tarek being separated from Christina's husband, Josh Hall, with the help of the children's soccer coach. The Christina on the Coast star's rep told Us Weekly of the incident, "A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on coparenting as a team moving forward."

Just hours after the altercation, Tarek and Christina's son Brayden was rushed to the emergency room for an emergency appendectomy as well the removal of Meckel's diverticulum. "Scary 12 hours for us parents + step parents. After being admitted to the ER, Brayden had to have an emergency appendectomy as well as removal of Meckel's diverticulum early this morning. Nothing like seeing your child in excruciating pain," Christina wrote on Sunday on her Instagram. Monday, the HGTV personality said in an update on her little boy, "Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work/co-parenting is. We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part."

Tarek added in his own post that Christina had made the "right call" to take Brayden to the ER. "He's such a strong boy and of course he told me he's very excited to eat real food tomorrow, he's obsessed with food just like his daddy," he wrote on Instagram. "Very scary day, but we all banned together as a family to get through it. Thank you to the amazing Doctors and nurses who took such incredible care of our boy."

Christina and Tarek have had their ups and downs after splitting in 2016 following seven years of marriage. The two have been co-parenting their son and 11-year-old daughter Taylor as they've moved on with their romantic lives. Tarek married Heather in 2021, and Christina tied the knot with Ant Anstead before welcoming son Hudson in 2019. After the two split in September 2020, the Flip or Flop alum met current husband Josh Hall, whom she confirmed she married earlier this year.