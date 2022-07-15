Heather Rae El Moussa Tells Tarek She's Pregnant in Emotional Video

Heather Rae El Moussa is sharing the sweet moment she told her husband Tarek El Moussa she was expecting their first child together. Thursday, after announcing she was pregnant earlier this week, the Selling Sunset star shared a video of the emotional surprise to Instagram. Placing her positive pregnancy test into a box for Tarek to open, the Flip or Flop star looked over the moon to learn his family was growing.

"Are you pregnant?" Tarek asks in the video, exclaiming, "Holy s-!" As he embraces his pregnant wife, the HGTV personality says, "So many questions! I told you to take a pregnancy test today." Tarek is also father to daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with ex-wife Christina Hall. Having posted the video on social media, Heather revealed she was ready for "the fun part" of her pregnancy announcement, which was "story time."

"So I was two days late on my period and Tarek and I are so in tune with each other that he turned over to me and said 'babe will you take a pregnancy test today' and I said sure but kinda blew it off cause I didn't think I was pregnant," she wrote. Having taken a test, Heather was so convinced she wasn't expecting that she went downstairs and "got so busy" that she "totally forgot to go check the results."

"Long story short I went back upstairs once I remembered and saw that I was PREGNANT !!! so I started freaking out (by myself )," the Netflix star continued. Taking two more tests to confirm she was indeed pregnant, she "finally believed" the big news and started getting excited to tell her husband.

"We had been trying so hard for a baby and I really wanted to make the surprise special," Heather continued, so she ran out to get a cute onesie to put in the box with her three positive tests – which ended up being "so perfect and sweet." Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Stause agreed, commenting on the video, "Sooooo sweet!!! So excited for you guys!!!"

Heather also shared another video to Instagram showing her initial emotional reaction to her big pregnancy news as she tearfully exclaimed, "Oh my god!" Wednesday, both Tarek and Heather announced their big baby news with photos of the mom-to-be's stomach posted to Instagram. "Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!" read both of their captions.