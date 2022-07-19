Tarek El Moussa Steps in to Stop Altercation on Plane, Heather Rae El Moussa Says

Tarek El Moussa put on a brave front during a recent plane trip gone awry. According to Entertainment Tonight, Tarek's wife Heather Rae El Moussa recounted how he stepped in when an individual on their flight became enraged. The Selling Sunset star called her husband "heroic" for taking action during the scary situation.

On her Instagram Story, Heather explained that she and Tarek had been going through "travel Armegeddon." Before the plane altercation even happened, they experienced disruptions at the airport, with Heather saying, "Security line was, like, two hours, getting on the plane there's an engine problem so there's another two-hour delay." Heather, who recently announced that she is pregnant with the pair's first child, shared in a separate post, "I'm starving, I'm pregnant, I need my food."

Since their flight was ultimately canceled, Tarek noted that they would be going through this whole ordeal all over again the subsequent day. However, they encountered a brand new problem once they were finally able to board their rescheduled flight. Heather wrote on Instagram that she had a wild "story" to share with her followers, writing, "My husband did something very heroic when a man went crazy on our flight and verbally & physically got in flight attendants' & pilots' faces." The Netflix personality did not share any further details about the situation, telling fans that she would update them at a later date. Although, she did stress that Tarek "was a hero tonight."

This unfortunate situation took place days after Tarek and Heather revealed that they are expanding their family. To announce the happy news, the pair posted snaps from a photo shoot in which Heather's baby bump was on full display. Tarek's two children, Taylor and Brayden, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall, were also on hand for the shoot and donned "Big Sister" and "Big Brother" shirts for the occasion.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Heather explained that they found out the amazing news as they were going through in vitro fertilization treatments. She said, "It was a huge shock. We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan." They were, naturally, overjoyed to learn that they were expecting their first child together, as the Selling Sunset star added, "I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this."