Tarek El Moussa and Ex-Wife Christina Hall's Son Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa are grateful that their 6-year-old son Brayden is recovering after a "very scary day" being rushed into emergency surgery. The former Flip or Flop co-stars shared a photo of their little boy sleeping peacefully in a hospital bed Sunday, explaining that he had to be rushed into surgery for an emergency appendectomy as well as the removal of Meckel's diverticulum.

"It's been an interesting 24 hours," El Moussa began his caption. "Last night we were at the [Children's Health of Orange County] Gala and this morning we were at [Children's Health of Orange County] hospital waiting for Brayden to get out of surgery." Brayden was "extremely sick" the previous night, which prompted Hall to make the "right call" and take him to the emergency room immediately, the Flipping 101 star continued.

Once there, doctors determined Brayden needed his appendix removed, as well as a "rare" Meckel's diverticulum, a small pouch located in the wall of the intestine leftover from the umbilical cord, as per Cleveland Clinic. "Both issues were surgically removed and he's recovering overnight with his mom," El Moussa continued. "He's such a strong boy and of course he told me he's very excited to eat real food tomorrow, he's obsessed with food just like his daddy." At the end of the "very scary day," El Moussa said the family was able to come together to get through it. "Thank you to the amazing Doctors and nurses who took such incredible care of our boy," he concluded.

Hall, who also shares 11-year-old daughter Taylor with her first ex-husband, also recounted the "scary 12 hours" on her own Instagram. "Scary 12 hours for us parents + step parents," she began, detailing Brayden's diagnosis. "Nothing like seeing your child in excruciating pain," the Christina on the Coast star continued. "..luckily the surgery went well and he is recovering and in good spirits. The entire staff at Mission Hospital was amazing and we are all grateful it was caught early. Blessed to have 3 healthy + happy kids, caring family and friends and a husband who stands by my side. Happy Mother's Day everyone."