Tarek El Moussa Gives Health Update After Suffering Tears in Both Knees and Bicep

Tarek El Moussa is recovering from injuries to both of his knees and his bicep. The HGTV star, 40, revealed the extent of his injuries on Instagram while posing alongside 11-year-old daughter Taylor while sporting KT athletic tape on both of his knees and a big smile on his face.

"Enjoying every moment," wrote El Moussa, who shares Taylor and 6-year-old son Brayden with ex-wife Christina Hall. "As I was laying there on the boat with Tay I swear I forgot all about the tear on both my knees and the tear on my bicep – was just all smiles, enjoying a perfect day." The Flipping 101 star then detailed how he managed to hurt himself.

"My injuries came from pushing myself too hard (something I do often in almost every part of my life) but hey, what doesn't kill you makes you stronger right??" he added alongside a crying laughing emoji. El Moussa's wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa, made sure to support her hubby in the comments, writing, "And you never give up. Inspire me my love."

Even with his injuries, the Flip or Flop alum is keeping a positive outlook. "Sometimes when we think like we're in a dark place it can feel like we've been buried when really we're just being planted. Just some food for thought this week since I'm sure some of you are feeling tired from the weekend!!" he said. "Keep going and keep giving it all you got- but don't be like me and get injured while doing so."

El Moussa has had a number of health struggles throughout the years, including two battles with cancer and a back injury. The father-of-two is focusing on the future, however, celebrating on July 4 the three-year anniversary of meeting his bride, whom he tied the knot with in October 2021. "You know those moments in life that change everything? 3 years ago today I had one of those moments," he captioned a loved-up shot of this year's Independence Day celebration.

"I met @heatherraeyoung while I was out boating- if you haven't heard the story, it's a good one but I remember knowing instantly that I had met the person I wanted to spend the rest of my life with... a little insane right!? But when you know you know," he continued with a shrug emoji. "The 4th of July has always been one of my favorite days: boating, summer, BBQ's, friends and family but now it's even more special to me. So happy first-day-I-met-you @heatherraeyoung and happy fourth of July to everyone else."