HGTV's Christina Hall Breaks Silence After Ex-Husband Ant Anstead Files for Full Custody of Son

Christina Hall is "deeply" upset after ex-husband Ant Anstead filed for full custody of their 2-year-old son, Hudson this week. The Flip or Flop alum, who also shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, shared how hurt she was by the court filing in a statement to PEOPLE.

"What Ant is doing deeply saddens me," the HGTV star, 38, said. "If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested." The Christina on the Coast star added, "I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom. I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."

Anstead argued in his emergency filing for full custody that his ex-wife has spent an "average of 9 full days each month over the last 20 months and an average of 7 full days per month in 2022" with their son. A judge denied Anstead's emergency request for full custody of Hudson, saying not enough notice or evidence was provided for such an immediate change in custody, but a hearing has been set for June 28.

Shortly before Anstead's filing made headlines, the Christina in the Country star shared a poem about dealing with "toxic" people to her Instagram, writing in the caption, "When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you. The misinformation will feel unfair, but you stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just like you did. – Jill Blakeway."

Hall and Anstead married in December 2018 after a whirlwind romance and welcomed their son the next September. In September 2021, Hall announced she and the Wheeler Dealers alum were ending their relationship, and their divorce was finalized in June 2021. After the two ended their relationship, the former couple has spoken openly about co-parenting and keeping their son as a priority amid their split. The two have also moved on romantically, with Hall marrying realtor Josh Hall at some point in early 2022 and Anstead confirming he's been in a relationship with Renée Zellweger since June 2021.