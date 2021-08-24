Christina Haack Claps Back at Troll Asking Why Son Is Missing From Family Photo

✖

Christina Haack is clapping back. The Flip or Flop star, 38, took a weekend trip with boyfriend Josh Hall to Las Vegas to celebrate son Brayden's 6th birthday, bringing along the birthday boy and her 10-year-old daughter Taylor, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Missing from the celebration was Haack's 1-year-old son Hudson, whom she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead, which prompted one follower to question the family dynamics.

"24 hours in Las Vegas with the big kids - wave pool, aquarium, steak dinner repeat," Haack captioned a group photo on Instagram Monday. The HGTV star didn't hesitate to set one commenter straight after they wrote, "Does Hudson exist? Hardly see the boy in any of the pictures." The Christina on the Coast star responded, "Just because I don't post my every move of course [I'm] shamed for it — we have 50/50 custody. Hudson is a busy boy and I like to stay off my phone mostly with the kids."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Haack (@christinahaack)

"This was a busy trip and a toddler couldn't have enjoyed it with naps etc. But thank you for your concern. He's happy and well taken care of," she continued. Sunday, Anstead posted proof positive that this was the case, sharing on Instagram a video of his son painting swirls on a car with a friend. "And just like Daddy….. Hudzo starts painting cars…….," the Celebrity IOU: Joyride star captioned the video. Property Brothers star Drew commented with laughing emojis, "Wait…is that my final coat?!"

Haack and Anstead tied the knot in a romantic backyard ceremony in December 2018 but split less than two years later in September 2020. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," the mother-of-three wrote on social media at the time. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

Both Haack and Anstead have moved on since finalizing their divorce in June. Haack and Hall announced their relationship last month, while Anstead began dating Renée Zellweger in June after meeting on the set of Celebrity IOU: Joyride.