Tarek El Moussa Talks Filming With Fiancee Heather Rae Young: ‘She’s the Best and Cutest’ (Exclusive)

Tarek El Moussa is excited to show HGTV fans an inside look at his life with fiancée Heather Rae Young as they embark on building their own life together in the new season of Flipping 101, premiering Thursday, Sept. 16. Planning a wedding and finding their dream home all while helping amateur house flippers turn a profit is no easy task, but filming with his bride-to-be was a joy, the real estate expert exclusively told PopCulture.com ahead of the Season 2 premiere.

El Moussa said bringing in Young for a few Flipping 101 episodes this season was “so much fun,” gushing that she’s “the best and cutest” co-star he could imagine. When it comes to the Selling Sunset star stepping into his spotlight on the show, the Flip or Flop star joked, “She can have it!”

After getting engaged in July 2020, El Moussa and Young took on the task of finding their dream home. While they did eventually find the perfect location in Newport Beach, California to start their life together, El Moussa admitted the search was “more complicated” based on his and Young’s experience with real estate. “It’s more complicated because we’re more picky,” he told PopCulture. “But the good thing about a house is I can make any house cool.”

Renovating the house to be the perfect fit, the couple “wanted the house to be very calming” to offset their stressful lives. Using dark velvet curtains and darker colors to set the mood, El Moussa revealed now, “When you walk into the house, it’s like walking into a spa.” The past year has certainly been jam-packed for the pair. “It has been a lot,” El Moussa admitted. “It has been a very stressful year, to say the least, with all the shows and planning a wedding and the house remodel.”

With their wedding day approaching quickly, El Moussa said after changing plans last minute that he’s “looking forward to everyone having the best time ever” and being together to celebrate. Then it’s off to the Maldives and Dubai for their honeymoon, where the two can finally kick back and take a breath together.

El Moussa had one more “big surprise” up his sleeve for Young’s birthday Thursday, but wouldn’t spill the details before the big moment comes to pass. Don’t miss the return of Flipping 101 Thursday, Sept. 16, at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and available to stream on discovery+.