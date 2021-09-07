Christina Haack and Ex-Husband Ant Anstead Celebrate Son Hudson’s 2nd Birthday

Christina Haack and her ex-husband Ant Anstead recently took to Instagram to celebrate their son Hudson’s 2nd birthday. In separate posts on the social media site, the doting parents shared pictures of little Hudson enjoying birthday celebrations in his honor. In his post, Anstead shared a collection of party images and wrote, “Now THAT was a PARTY!!!”

He added, “We danced, ate cake, opened presents, ate more cake and it ended in a bonkers water fight and soggy cake! Perfect! Happy birthday Hudzo! TWO!! You are one loved little boy!” In Haack’s post, the Christina on the Coast star shared a couple of pictures of Hudson smiling big, with one showing off a delicious-looking cupcake. “Happy [2nd] Birthday Hudson!!” she exclaimed in the post caption. “Such a sweet, active and smart boy. He loves to try and figure things out for himself and has this mischievous look on his face while doing it haha. He’s talking a lot already but his favorite word in our home is ‘Cash.’ We love you!”

The former couple has been through quite a lot of change this past year. In September, Haack announced that she Anstead had separated. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she wrote in a social media post, alongside a photo of the pair. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.” In November, it was revealed that she had formally filed for divorce.

Anstead recently revealed that he is dating actress Renee Zellweger, after the pair had been rumored to have a romantic connection. Talking to E! News on the Daily Pop, Anstead explained that the pair fell for one another while they were filming the Discovery+ docu-series, Celebrity IOU: Joy Ride. “Everybody knows that Renée and I have become quite close because we kept it secret for a while and now, unfortunately, some pictures were taken and put out there,” Anstead explained. “But it was a real pleasure to work with her. She’s a super pro and she can weld.”

Anstead’s Joyride co-host Cristy Lee jumped in as well, joking, “I mean, honestly I’m disappointed, because I thought her and I were going to start dating afterwards. I was like, ‘Wait, Ant, what?’” Lee added, “But she was amazing. We worked on some awesome projects. The sparks that I saw flying were definitely the sparks with the welder and the grinder, pulling the roof off the Ford Bronco. She just got right in there.”