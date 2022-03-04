Christina Haack Shares Video of Son Hudson Bothering Fiance as He Sleeps: ‘Poor Josh’

Christina Haack’s fiancé is getting a little extra help with his nap, courtesy of the Christina on the Coast star’s youngest son! The HGTV personality took to Instagram Friday to share a hilarious video of 2-year-old son Hudson accidentally bothering her fiancé, Josh Hall, as he attempted to sleep in bed.

In the video, Hall lays in bed with a pillow over his face as Hudson climbs all over him shouting, “I made Josh a house. It’s tired.” Haack can’t help but laugh as she repeats her son, captioning the video with crying laughing and tired emojis accompanying the sentiment, “Poor Josh.” Haack and Hall announced their engagement on Sept. 20 and have been spending lots of time together with the Flip or Flop star’s kids over the last few months. Haack also is mom to daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6 – whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa – and Hudson’s father is Haack’s ex-husband Ant Anstead.

In September 2020, Haack announced that she and Anstead had split up after previously tying the knot in a stunning backyard wedding in December 2018. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Haack wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a photo with her ex. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.” In November, Haack filed for divorce officially, and in June 2021, the two settled their divorce.

Since splitting with Haack, Anstead has gone on to date actress Renée Zellweger after the two formed a connection on the set of discovery+’s Celebrity IOU: Joy Ride. “Everybody knows that Renée and I have become quite close because we kept it secret for a while and now, unfortunately, some pictures were taken and put out there,” Anstead told E! News’ Daily Pop in August. “But it was a real pleasure to work with her. She’s a super pro and she can weld.”