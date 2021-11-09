Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Bring Their Romantic Wedding Special ‘The Big I Do’ to HGTV

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are bringing their happily ever after to your home! After tying the knot last month in a beautiful west coast wedding, the Flip or Flop and Selling Sunset stars are set to premiere their wedding special Tarek & Heather The Big I Do on Dec. 16 on HGTV and discovery+.

The hour-long wedding special will follow the happy couple as they put the final touches on their big day following a last-minute change from their original venue, a resort in Mexico. With just four months to restart their search for a location and plan their wedding from scratch, El Moussa and Young are in for “non-stop surprises” — from a secret gift delivery during his tux fitting to shopping for the real estate agent’s dream dress.

El Moussa revealed the last-minute change of plans on social media back in August, saying he could tell something was wrong when Young was “super stressed out” even with the help of a wedding planner. “At that point we had already decided on the wedding location and sent out our save the dates but it’s not official until it’s official,” he wrote at the time, “and I wanted to make sure this was fun and enjoyable for Heather so… we decided to switch everything up.”

El Moussa and Young got engaged in July 2020, moving in together in their dream home in Newport Beach, California. The Flipping 101 star told PopCulture.com in September that it was “more complicated” finding a place together with Young because of their expertise. “It’s more complicated because we’re more picky,” he said at the time. “But the good thing about a house is I can make any house cool.”

Filming some of that process with Young for HGTV was “so much fun,” he continued, calling his now-wife “the best and cutest” co-star he could imagine as he revealed just how excited he was to spend time together on their honeymoon in the Maldives and in Dubai. Tarek & Heather The Big I Do premieres Thursday, Dec, 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and streaming on discovery+.