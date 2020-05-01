Farrah Abraham Lashes out at 'Teen Mom OG' and MTV for 'Wrongfully Firing' Her From Show

✖

Farrah Abraham still has some anger leftover from her Teen Mom OG ousting, even though it has been more than two years since she left the MTV show. The 28-year-old took to TikTok and Instagram to once again accuse the network of "wrongfully" firing her. Abraham left the show for good in 2018, after claiming she was fired in October 2017 over her work in the adult entertainment industry. A few months later, she sued MTV, accusing them of "sex shaming."

On Wednesday, Abraham took to TikTok to share a clip of herself and 10-year-old daughter Sophia lip-syncing to the famous 2018 scene from Teen Mom OG when producer Morgan J. freeman confronted her. At the beginning of the video, which Abraham also shared on Instagram, she wrote the caption, "Wrongfully fired by a male on Teen Mom... This is how woman [sic] are wrongfully fired every day." Abraham also added extra commentary during the scenes, accusing Freeman of "lies, lies, lies" when he told her she has "very little empathy or compassion for other people," notes InTouch Weekly.

Abraham accused Freeman of "cutting a woman with your own negative opinions" when he told her to remember all the work the show's staff does to keep her happy. Freeman told Abraham she was the only one of nine moms on the series who is a "problem." "I'm the only 1 out of 10 who over came the struggles of teen pregnancy," Abraham added in a caption.

"Nothing like a great [Teen Mom] cameo on TikTok," Abraham wrote in the caption. "Maybe this is why the ratings tanked even with everyone stuck at home, sports canceled & CBS can't save it ...for all wrongfully fired who are over achievers this is a sign others can't grow with you & respect you... Cheers moms... thank you, Next."

Back in October 2017, Abraham took to Facebook to accuse MTV of firing her from Teen Mom OG because of her work in the entertainment industry. In February 2018, she then filed a lawsuit against Freeman, MTV-owner Viacom and other production companies involved in the show for at least $5 million, alleging "sex shaming" for her work outside the show. Abraham continued appearing on the show until April 2018.

After Abraham left, MTV brought in Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd. Palin lasted only one season while Floyd has remained on the show ever since. Mackenzie McKee, who took part in the short-lived Teen Mom 3, was brought on as a guest in the first-half of Season 8 before being promoted to main star.

Despite often complaining about Teen Mom OG, Abraham has frequently toyed with trying to make a comeback. In September 2019, she claimed to Radar Online she still goes out with executives and producers who work on the series.

Catelynn Lowell later told Us Weekly she would not want to see Abraham come back. "Everyone loves a train wreck, so if MTV brings her back, I hope all the fans enjoy watching that, but I would not help them bring her back or petition against her because that's a waste of my time, and I've wasted enough of my time trying to befriend her and help her in the past," Lowell said last year.