Farrah Abraham Claims She Was Fired From ‘Teen Mom OG’ for Being Adult Entertainer

Farrah Abraham is claiming that she was fired from MTV‘s Teen Mom OG for being an adult entertainer, alleging in a Facebook post that Viacom, which owns MTV, “let me go because as a Business Mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private!”

“Sad such a phenomenal show will no longer have its biggest talent on the show because of women hating, sex shaming, hate crimes, selfish, Weinstein company power trip behaviors against a professional hard working, honest mother,” she continued.

Alongside her claims, the reality personality shared the newly-released trailer for the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, claiming in her caption that while she was fired, the company is still using her and her daughter, Sophia, for promotional gain.

The post came after Abraham participated in a pornographic Halloween-themed webcam show. Abraham has previously starred in adult videos and also has a sex toy line.

The 26-year-old added that with God behind her, nothing can bring her down.

“If God’s for you who dare be against you,” she wrote. “I look forward to writing my first business book and sharing all of these life-changing experiences in detail, from scheming producers & executives to jealous celebrities, what to do to overcome, not be shattered & stay true to the free world we live in!”

