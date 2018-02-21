Farrah Abraham Sues Viacom for ‘Sex Shaming’ Her

Teen Mom OG cast member Farrah Abraham is suing Viacom after she said a Teen Mom executive ridiculed her for adult film work.

Abraham says she met with Teen Mom OG and 16 & Pregnant executive producer Morgan J. Freeman at her home in Texas in October and that Freeman harassed, humiliated and degraded her for moving into the adult entertainment business.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She’s suing Freeman, Viacom and a few smaller production companies for at least $5 million, according to TMZ.

In the lawsuit, the 26-year-old mom says Freeman went on to threaten her future at MTV and even says she “feared for her life” because he was acting hostile toward her. Court documents show that MTV fired Abraham from the remainder of the Teen Mom OG season shortly after her meeting with Freeman. The network also reportedly pulled the plug on negotiations for a longterm deal at that time.

Abraham says the harassment from the producers stemmed from their “gender stereotypes of how women should act and appear” and that they “unreasonably interfered” with her work performance and psychological well-being.

She’s suing for emotional pain, emotional suffering, mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life and other damages. She also claims gender discrimination and a hostile work environment, and says she’s still owed money that was guaranteed in her contract.

MTV aired portions of Abraham and Freeman’s meetings, and although tense, no mention of her career in adult entertainment made it on air.

in 2013, Abraham released a sex tap with adult film star James Dean; since then, she’s appeared in many adult webcam appearances and has made multiple appearances at strip clubs. She has also endorsed sex toys.

The news of Abraham’s lawsuit comes a few weeks after reports surfaced that MTV is replacing Abraham on Teen Mom OG.

According to Hollywood Life, fans got their first peek at the showdown between Abraham and the show’s crew, apparently leading to her dismissal.

On Jan. 25, Abraham, 26, reportedly thought the cameras were brought in to document her furniture store’s one-year anniversary, but instead they were there to break the bad news, which was also in response to her then-upcoming Halloween porn performance.

Abraham tweeted footage of her showdown with a crew member, writing, “I appreciate this great example of being a strong women through some deceitful horrible plotted contrived times on this show, it’s horrible when people play dumb act ignorant like they have no clue of what their consequences for their actions our as their older than I am.”

With Abraham seemingly out, Hollywood Life believes one of two front-runners may soon be announced as her replacement.

MacKenzie Standifer, 21, was fired from the show in October. Not long after, MTV began negotiating a new contract, according to InTouch. She is married to Ryan Edwards.

“They are planning to pay her around $3,000 an episode to take the fourth spot on Teen Mom OG,” a source told the outlet. “That would obviously be significantly less than the other girls make. It is not a done deal yet, but the consensus is that Mackenzie Edwards will get the spot.”

Another possible addition is MacKenzie McKee. Fans will remember that she appeared on the third season of Teen Mom.

There’s a production team that’s been going down to Oklahoma to film Mackenzie over the past few weeks,” a crew insider told Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “Right now, they are planning to use that footage to do a ‘Teen Mom’ special. It will likely be ‘Being Mackenzie’ but that hasn’t been totally confirmed yet.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.