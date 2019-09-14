Farrah Abraham’s Potential ‘Teen Mom’ Return Enrages Former Castmates After Her Demands Are Revealed

With Farrah Abraham making a splash at Cannes and Venice recently, it is only fitting that there would be talk for her to return to her stomping grounds at Teen Mom OG on MTV. And according to Radar Online, that is a real possibility despite her firing from the show in 2017.

The catch is she has plenty of demands in order to make her return a reality and they don’t sit well with the current cast. As Radar Online points out from their interview with the reality star, she will only return if Cheyenne Floyd is fired from the cast.

“I go out now with the executives of Teen Mom and I hang out with producers,” Abraham told Radar. “Things must be my way or I don’t come back. I don’t share my seasons with newbies. I’ll come back if it’s OG all the way.”

Abraham was fired from Teen Mom due to her negativity with members of the production and her foray into adult entertainment. Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and the controversial Amber Portwood are the only “original girls” remaining on the show, with Abraham’s spot being taken by Bristol Palin for one season and Floyd starting with the current season.

“It’s been quirky seeing the girls they put in place for me,” Abraham continued with Radar. “Seeing how they picture fulfilling my place has been very funny and entertaining to me. No one knows Cheyenne is on the show, let’s be real.”

She then went on to call the newest Teen Mom a “joke” and criticized casting on the series by saying they needed more training.

“You’re duping what Teen Mom is about now. You make Teen Mom out to be a lie. Cheyenne and her boyfriend are super fans of Teen Mom,” she said. “You can’t put super fans on TV shows and think it’s authentic.”

Safe to say that this type of talk didn’t sit well with the current cast. Lowell spoke to Us Weekly and said she would “absolutely not” welcome Abraham back to the show and would fight the return.

“We love Cheyenne and she’s a better fit than Farrah was,” Lowell said. “She hasn’t changed as a person. She even said she would only come back if things were her way,” she noted. “She’s still the self-righteous person — she always has been — and we don’t need that type of attitude in our loving group.”

“Everyone loves a train wreck, so if MTV brings her back, I hope all the fans enjoy watching that, but I would not help them bring her back or petition against her because that’s a waste of my time, and I’ve wasted enough of my time trying to befriend her and help her in the past,” Lowell added.

To add fuel to the fire, controversial former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans involved herself by posting about Abraham’s potential return on Twitter. Evans linked to a story about Abraham on Friday discussing the Radar interview.

Much like Abraham, Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 following controversy connected to husband David Eason.