‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Farrah Abraham Speaks out After Controversial ‘Coronavirus Season’ Remark

After coming under fire for posting about how much she loves “coronavirus season,” Farrah Abraham has clarified her comments. Speaking with TooFab on March 27, the Teen Mom OG alum said that her remarks were taken out of context.

“A lot of moms who are like stay at home moms or just travel with their kids, we’re used to self-quarantine ourselves,” Abraham said. “I mean I stock up, I get everything, I’m like a supermom — and that’s how I roll. I’m not used to wearing gloves and masks and running out of Clorox and toilet paper and all that. But I’m definitely used to being at home and being around my daughter 24/7. A lot of people have had a hard time juggling school and everything at home and working from home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She also said that her outlook on things is “always positive,” and that “everyone can do this!”

The statement in question, which drew a lot of response, was made on a video she uploaded to Instagram on March 16, where she talked about how much she and her daughter, Sophia, have been enjoying their quarantine time together.

“Sophia has been online schooled for a couple of years now. Sophia really does two-and-a-half hours of school a day,” Abraham said in the clip. “She gets through all her schooling she has to get done. Then she gets to do fun things like learn about how to create videos and edit and be super creative. Do her dance classes online do her acting classes online. Everything can be done from home and online. I’m such a homebody and I kind of love coronavirus season!”

The reality TV star also came under fire last week after she was spotted with her daughter sporting latex gloves and a mask while venturing outside. While some of the replies stemmed from the idea that masks wouldn’t help healthy people from catching coronavirus, that’s currently being reassessed by the federal government after a blind study in Iceland indicated that a significant percentage of the cases that tested positive were completely free of symptoms at the time.

At a press conference on Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the government is currently debating making the wearing of masks part of its official guidelines, but only “if we do not have the problem of taking away masks from the health care workers who need them.”