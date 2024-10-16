‘DWTS’ Pro Gleb Savchenko Shares Big Update on Relationship With Brooks Nader

Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Gleb Savchenko has recently addressed ongoing rumors about his relationship with his Season 33 partner, Brooks Nader. The duo’s on-screen chemistry has prompted intense speculation among fans about the true nature of their connection.

In a recent interview on Harry Jowsey’s Boyfriend Material podcast, Savchenko, 41, praised Nader, 28, attributing his improved performance this season to their strong partnership. “We get along very well, and she’s the one that started this whole thing, like, ‘Let’s do TikToks.’ She’s so good with this,” Savchenko shared.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When pressed about his feelings for Nader, Savchenko playfully dodged the question, saying, “I can’t hear you, what? … I don’t know, maybe.” He did, however, confirm that they had kissed, referencing a backstage video that showed them being affectionate.

Savchenko went on to praise Nader: “We’re just hanging out. We just have a good time. She’s amazing. I love being around her. She’s got such great energy, great personality. Obviously, super hot.”

These comments have only fueled the ongoing discussion about their relationship. An inside source revealed to Us Weekly that the pair are “hooking up” but keeping things casual. “Brooks and Gleb have been very flirtatious from the beginning of rehearsals. They aren’t dating, but they’re enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other,” the source stated.

Nader has reciprocated the admiration, expressing her appreciation for being paired with Savchenko. She described their bond as “instant” and viewed it as a “sign from some universe” that they were matched. “It was an instant connection and chemistry,” she told Us Weekly on Oct. 9. “We don’t get to pick our partners, so we have no idea until we meet them that first day who it is. It was definitely a sign from some universe that I got paired with Gleb.”

The duo’s closeness extends beyond the dance floor. Nader revealed that they recently got matching tattoos, with hers placed discreetly on her hip. “I think [choosing the placement] was a joint effort,” she noted. “You know, I wanted it to be some place that not everyone sees, and so that’s what we chose.”

Despite the intense gossip, Savchenko has previously attempted to downplay romantic rumors. In an interview with TMZ, he stated that while Nader is “cool and fun,” he’s “not into her romantically, and he’s not focused on dating anyone right now.”

Nader has also addressed the dating rumors, asking fans not to read too much into their on-screen chemistry. “I didn’t watch the package,” Savchenko told Us Weekly. “And I said to Brooks, ‘Don’t watch the package,’ because I don’t want her to get frustrated, like, messed up or something.” Nader added, “I kiss everyone I know. All my friends. I love to kiss, so, like, don’t take it to heart. Don’t take offense. It’s just a peck.” Savchenko agreed, adding, “She loves to kiss.”

The model has confirmed her single status in recent interviews. Speaking to First For Women, she likened her current situation to “Sex and the City without the sex part,” enjoying single life alongside her sisters. “All my sisters are single except for one, So it’s fun to pretend we’re like Sex and the City without the sex part,” she said. “It’s fun to be with all your sisters talking about all these dudes. The good, the bad, all of it.”

However, Nader hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility of a romance developing. In an interview with Heavy, she acknowledged their mutual affinity: “We’re in sync. And we kind of move as one and he’s obviously a great guy. And he’s such a great teacher. So I mean I just met him two weeks ago. But yeah, we’ll see what happens over the next few months.”