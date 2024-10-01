'DWTS' Partners Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko Spotted Kissing Amid Romance Rumors

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko's partnership seems to be extending outside of the ballroom. The Dancing With the Stars duo has insisted they're just dance partners time and time again but were spotted kissing while out together in Beverly Hills on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Leaving Wally's bar with their arms wrapped around one another, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 27, and pro dancer, 41, paused on the street to share a couple of kisses. See the PDA photos here.

Savchenko and Nader's chemistry was noticed by fans of Dancing With the Stars since the start of Season 33 on Sept. 17, sparking plenty of romance speculation. Though the couple has denied dating rumors, Nader seemingly gave Savchenko a smooch during the intro package for last week's quickstep to Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" after judge Carrie Ann Inaba quipped she wanted to see them kiss during their routine.

(Photo: Disney/Eric McCandless)

"Our partnership is amazing. We have a really nice time together, dancing, [just] dancing," the model said during the intro, cheekily adding that she and Savchenko needed to get "little closer" in order to really sell the performance. "Gleb is my teacher. I'm a student. I have literally never been more excited to go back to school," she smiled as the two shared a peck during rehearsals.

On Friday, Sept. 27, Nader insisted in an interview with Extra that she and Savchenko were strictly a "dance couple for now" and "not in a relationship," teasing, "Who wouldn't want to make out with Gleb?"

(Photo: Disney/Eric McCandless)

"I have so many mixed feelings about it. I'm newly single, so we're having a really nice time," she continued more seriously, referencing her divorce from her husband of four years, Billy Haire, in May. Nader was also recently romantically connected with Greek Prince Constantine Alexios, bringing the royal as her date to Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's wedding in June. Savchenko, meanwhile, finalized his divorce from fellow dancer Elena Samodanova in 2021.

While Nader didn't share any other details about a potential romantic relationship with Savchenko, she told Extra that "everything" fans have seen with her and her dance partner is real. "There's nothing fake about it. I'm not a fake girl," she insisted.