‘DWTS’ Couple Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader Seemingly Split Post-Elimination Based on New TikToks

It’s over for Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader, at least per their latest social media posts. The Dancing With the Stars season 33 pair reportedly had so much chemistry on the dance floor that it transferred off the stage and they became romantically involved. The two never confirmed they were dating, though fans and onlookers say the attraction was clear.

During their time on the show, they’d been spotted making out backstage and have posted flirty videos showing some PDA on TikTok. Nadar split from her husband Billy Haire in May. But she has gushed about her dancing partner. “He’s amazing,” she told PEOPLE. “Gleb’s amazing and I’m so lucky to have him as a partner. It’s a great thing, newly divorced, to have Gleb as your partner. Could you imagine a better partner?”

Now they’ve added more fuel amid rumors of their split. The Sports Illustrated model, 28, and the DWTS pro, 41, posted videos alluding to their single status on TikTok on Friday, Oct. 25. A source said they split following their Oct. 15 elimination from the reality competition show.

Savchenko shared a video on TikTok from inside his car mouthing the lyrics to Drake’s song “God’s Plan,” including the words, “She said do you love me / I tell her only partly / I only love my bed and my momma / I’m sorry.” He captioned the clip with three lightning emojis and a heart hands emoji.

Nader later shared a TikTok mimicking the lyrics to Frank Sinatra and Nancy Sinatra’s “Somethin’ Stupid,” with her lip-syncing, “And then I go and spoil it all / By saying something stupid like ‘I love you.’” Over the last line, she wrote: “Let’s get matching tattoos,” a jab at an earlier video she posted showing her and Savchenko getting matching tattoos together.

Earlier this week, she shared a video of her singing Miles Teller’s viral breakup speech from Whiplash played in the background. Over it, she wrote, “When he’s breaking up with me, but I never knew we were dating.”