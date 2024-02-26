Duggar Family Welcomes Another Baby

The Duggar family just got a little bit bigger. Jeremiah Duggar and his wife Hannah are officially a family of four after welcoming their second child, baby girl Brielle Grace, the couple announced Sunday alongside two adorable images of their newborn. Little Brielle arrived just a year after the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Brynley Noelle.

"Welcome to the world our dearest little Brielle Grace!! You have already brought so much joy into our lives! We love you beyond what words can say and are SO very thankful for our two little girls," Jeremiah, 25, and Hannah, 28, shared in a joint Instagram post. The proud parents did not reveal further details about their little one, including when she was born.

Jeremiah, who is Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 11th child, and Hannah announced they were expecting baby No. 2 in November. At the time, the couple shared a sweet family photo showing the happy couple looking at their daughter, who appeared to be looking at the ultrasound photo held up by her mother. They wrote in the caption, "Life just keeps getting sweeter! #thebestdays #sograteful."

The couple went on to welcome little Brielle just 14 months after welcoming their first child together. After tying the knot at First Baptist Church in Plattsmouth, Nebraska in March 2022 after they first began courting in October 2021, Jeremiah and Hannah announced they were expecting their first child together five months later in August 2022. Brynley was born on Christmas Day that December, the couple marking her first birthday in December 2023 with Hannah writing in a sweet post, "My darling baby girl, I'm not sure how it's already been a year since we got to hold you in our arms for the very first time. You've brought so much joy into our lives!" In his own Instagram post, Jeremiah wrote, "Happy first birthday, sweet girl! Your daddy loves you so much!"

News that Brynley is now a big sister sparked plenty of congratulatory messages. Commenting on the Sunday birth announcement, Jill Dillard wrote, "Congratulations!!!" Jessa Seewald responded to the announcement with two heart eye emojis. Meanwhile, Bringing Up Bates star Josie Balka said, "She's so perfect."