Another Duggar Baby Is on the Way

A new member of the Duggar family will be arriving soon! Jeremiah Duggar and his wife Hannah announced over the weekend that they are expecting baby number two. The couple broke their big baby news on Instagram Saturday, confirming they will soon be a family of four less than a year after welcoming their first child, daughter Brynley Noelle.

In a sweet family photo, Jeremiah, 24, holds Brynley as he and Hannah, 28, look at the little girl, who looks like she's staring at the ultrasound photo held up by her mother. "Life just keeps getting sweeter! #thebestdays #sograteful," the pair wrote in the caption of their joint social media post, adding a white heart. Their family members were quick to congratulate them in the comments below. "Congratulations!!!," Jeremiah's sister Jill Duggar Dillard wrote as another of his sisters, Jessa Duggar Seewald added heart-eyed emojis. Hannah's sister, Alaythia Wissman, had a similar emoji lineup as she wrote she was "so over the moon for y'all!"

Following their baby announcement, Hannah took to her Instagram Story to share a message of gratitude for the well-wishes. "Thank you so much for all of the kind comments and messages!!" she wrote alongside another photo from her pregnancy announcement photoshoot. "We are so happy and cannot wait to meet this sweet little baby!"

Jeremiah and Hannah welcomed their first child, daughter Brynley, on Christmas Day last year, having announced that they were expecting their first child back in August 2022. "After an incredible year, God gave us a precious Christmas gift to top it all off!!" the couple captioned their birth announcement photo. "Baby girl decided to arrive early and we are totally and completely in love with our little Brynley Noelle. 12.25.22 * 6lbs 15oz * 19.5 in"

Jeremiah and Hannah have been quick to add to their family after tying the knot in March 2022. The couple announced their relationship in October 2021 and got engaged the following January. Jeremiah was the one to announce their engagement on social media at the time, writing, "Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can't even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!"