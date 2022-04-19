Jeremiah Duggar’s Wedding: What to Know

Another member of the Duggar family has gotten hitched. Us Weekly reported in late March that Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissman tied the knot three months after announcing their engagement. Read on for everything you need to know about their nuptials.

Duggar and Wissman reportedly exchanged vows in March. The pair got married at First Baptist Church in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, and later celebrated the occasion during a reception held at Lilac Hill Wedding & Event Center. Wissman took a note from her new family when it came to her wedding dress. The publication reported that she wore a Renee’s Bridal gown and noted that this designer has dressed all of the Duggar brides on their respective wedding days.

“Today was a perfect day, as we stood before our family and friends and committed our lives to each other,” Duggar and Wissman told Us Weekly about their wedding day. “It was such a beautiful culmination of so many prayers, dreams & desires! As we’ve seen God’s gracious hand in bringing our lives together, we are excited to see how He will continue to direct our paths. We are looking forward to sharing our married journey with you. Thank you for sharing our joy!”

As per tradition, Duggar followed all of the typical courtship steps during his relationship with Wissman. He first shared in October 2021 that he and Wissman were getting to know one another. He also referred to her as his “girlfriend” in an Instagram post and wrote, “Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives! We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future.”

Only a few months later, in January, Duggar announced that he and Wissman were engaged. On Instagram, he posted photos from the special moment, which involved him getting down on one knee while surrounded by rose petals. Duggar captioned the post by writing, “She said YES!!!” He continued, “Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!” Us Weekly noted that it’s been about a year since the last Duggar sibling got married. Duggar’s twin brother Jedidiah Duggar wed Katey Nakatsu in April 2021. They announced that they were expecting their first child together in September of that same year.