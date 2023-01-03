Duggar Couple Welcomes Their First Child

The Duggar family has added a new member. Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah Duggar, welcomed their first child on Christmas Day, a baby girl named Brynley Noelle. The new parents announced the big news in a joint Instagram post, calling Brynley's arrival a "precious Christmas gift."

In the photo, the former 19 Kids and Counting star, 23, and his bride, 27, can be seen cradling their newborn in their arms as Brynley lies asleep, wrapped in a pink blanket and matching headband. "After an incredible year, God gave us a precious Christmas gift to top it all off!!" the Duggar couple wrote. "Baby girl decided to arrive early and we are totally and completely in love with our little Brynley Noelle. 12.25.22 * 6lbs 15oz * 19.5 in."

Brynley's birth received celebration from members of the Duggar family and close friends the Bates family. "So happy for you guys!" Jeremiah's twin brother, Jedidiah Duggar, commented, as the Bates family Instagram account praised the little girl as a "precious gift." Carlin Bates agreed, "She's beautiful."

Jeremiah and Hannah first announced they were expecting their first child back in August, sharing the news on their individual Instagram accounts. Jeremiah's post began with praises for his "incredible" wife. "I'm so grateful for the many blessings in life right now," the Counting On alum wrote. "The top being my incredible wife who brings so much joy to each day, and our precious little baby on the way!"

Hannah was likewise excited about seeing her husband become a father. "From spontaneous adventures and work projects over the last couple of years, to the sweetest dates and then creating a home together, you are my absolute favorite part of every single day," she wrote. "God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can't wait to see you as a dad!!" Jeremiah and Hannah announced they were courting in October 2021, with Jeremiah proposing to Hannah last January. The two were married just three months later.