Another Duggar Gets Engaged 3 Months After Announcing Courtship

Jeremiah Duggar is engaged to Hannah Wissmann just three months after publicly announcing their courtship. The Counting On alum, 23, announced the big news Thursday on Instagram, sharing several photos from his romantic rose-petal flooded proposal. “She said YES!!!!” he wrote of his fiancée, 26.

“Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible!” he continued. “I can’t even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!” Older sister Jana Duggar gushed in the comments, “Congratulations!! So excited for you both!” while Carlin Bates added heart-eyed emojis to show her celebration.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum publicly announced his relationship with Wissmann in October. “Never been so happy. Never felt so blessed!!,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself with his now-bride-to-be. “Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives! We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future. #mygirlfriend.”

About a month later, Wissmann gushed over her beau on Instagram while celebrating Thanksgiving together, writing alongside a sweet couple photo, “All my life You have been faithful, All my life You have been so, so good with every breath that I am able, I will sing of the goodness of God. From a heart overflowing with gratitude, Happy Thanksgiving to each one of you!!”‘

The Duggar family also celebrated the marriage of Jeremiah’s younger brother, Justin Duggar, who tied the knot in February with Claire Spivey after a three-month engagement. Jeremiah’s twin brother, Jedidiah Duggar, also married Katey Nakatsu, in April after a whirlwind engagement of their own. “For a long time, I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey,” Jedidiah wrote on Instagram in April along with the couple’s wedding photos. “We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing!” In September, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together, writing on Instagram alongside a wink emoji, “She tested positive, but not for Covid.”