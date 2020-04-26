'Duck Dynasty' Fans Weigh in After Shocking Drive-By Attack on Willie Robertson's Home

Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson and his family survived a drive-by shooting on Friday after his estate in West Monroe, Louisiana was targeted. Fans were relieved to learn there were no injuries after the incident. The shooting is now being investigated by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office, and no arrests have been made.

The shooting happened at about 2:33 p.m. local time on Friday, reports USA Today Network. Witnesses said they saw a white over brown or beige Ford F-250 with large tires drive by the estate someone inside began firing. The driver is described as a young white male in his late teens or early 20s, and he was in the vehicle with other people. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-329-1200.

"We were pretty shook up," Robertson told USA Today Sunday. "It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property." Robertson said there were between eight to 10 shots fired at the homes on the property, which are not visible from the street. Robertson said the incident happened in "broad daylight." He believes the suspects knew whose home they were firing at, but is not sure why they did so.

Robertson and his family are staying at the estate during the coronavirus pandemic. The other people at the home include his wife Korie, son John Luke Robertson, his wife Mary Kate McEachern and their infant child. His daughter, former Dancing with the Stars contestant Sadie Robertson, and her husband Christian Huff are also staying at the property.

Sadie, 22, married Huff at her father's estate in front of over 600 people in November. Today, she is busy helping couples who were forced to cancel their weddings due to the coronavirus pandemic. She told fans on Instagram last month she would send them something special on their planned wedding dates and offered a free three-month subscroption to her website Live Original. Her family's fans are happy to see they are doing well, despite their recent scare.