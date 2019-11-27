‘Duck Dynasty’ Daughter Sadie Robertson Reveals Her Wedding Dress Alongside Husband Christian Huff

Sadie Robertson and her now husband, Christian Huff, tied the knot on Monday as revealed by PEOPLE. in front of more than 600 people. It turns out all of those people in attendance were first-hand witnesses to a stunning wedding dress. The Duck Dynasty daughter shared the first look at her wardrobe on the biggest day of her life to her fans.

Standing aside her husband and holding his arm, Robertson had a long, flowing white gown with satin wedding gloves that covered her arm up until her elbows. She captioned the photo, “forever, me and you.”

“You are too cute and gorgeous. So happy, happy, happy for you and your sweetheart,” one user commented.

Another follower in her comments called her look a mirror image of “Cinderella” while another said the look was “absolutely breathtaking.”

“Oh my gosh, you both are stunning! Congratulations,” another person commented.

Before the big day, Robertson spoke to PEOPLE about her connection to Huff.

“Christian is so kind and so affirming of who I am as a person. He makes me a lot stronger. I just feel like equally, we make each other better when we’re together,” Robertson explained. “When somebody makes you better and they’re you’re best friend in the world, you don’t want to spend a day without them. So we’re excited to not have to spend the day without each other. I love his adventurous spirit in life, how much my family loves him, so we’re excited to be able to officially call him family.”

She continued: “We’re excited to be married and live together, do life fully together and just become one. We’re pumped! We cannot wait,” Robertson added. “There’s a lot of things in life that I feel like might be scary to jump into, but this, there’s never been more peace. I’m just really excited.”

i couldn’t be happier about this😍💃❤️ pic.twitter.com/ty7fnJJoHk — Sadie Robertson (@sadierob) November 17, 2019

The former Dancing With The Stars competitor and runner-up in her season shared a photo earlier in the month when the two received their marriage license.

“I couldn’t be happier about this,” she wrote while the two held the license.

In addition to six seasons on Duck Dynasty, the 22-year-old has appeared in a couple of movies, including the Hallmark Channel film Sun, Sand & Romance in 2017.