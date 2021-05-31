'Duck Dynasty': Sadie Robertson Celebrates Another Milestone With Baby Girl

✖

Former Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, marked another major milestone with their baby girl. They took Honey James Huff to her first church service on Sunday. Robertson, 23, and Huff, 20, welcomed Honey on May 11.

"Honey's first Sunday at church," Robertson wrote on Instagram. "I’ll give it a few more years before I get on to her for sleeping through the service." Robertson also shared an adorable overhead photo of Honey to show off the outfit she wore on her Instagram Story. "This was the first outfit we bought when we found out we were having a girl and she wore it for her first Sunday at church," Robertson wrote. Huff also shared new photos with Honey on his Instagram page Sunday, adding, "Just looking at my lil mini me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadie Robertson Huff (@legitsadierob)

Robertson's photos were too adorable for many of her followers. "Cutest fam," Robertson's sister Rebecca Robertson Loflin wrote. "The sweetest. Adore you three," one fan wrote. "Sleeping through service our not, our babies are there worshipping right along with us and that’s what matters," another added. "Awwwww she is soo cute," another chimed in.

Honey was born on May 11, with Robertson sharing the news the following day. "We saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey," she wrote, alongside photos from the hospital. "The pure goodness of God. Story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness." The couple announced Honey's name in April, explaining that her name has a cute backstory to it. The name comes from a verse in Proverbs that reads, "Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body." It is also a reference to one of their first dates, as Robertson called Huff the "boy with the honey words."

About two weeks after Honey was born, Robertson opened up about her postpartum struggles. She told fans she was still in the "healing process" and the large Robertson family has been a big help. "Haven't really moved in the past 2+ days, and have been receiving lots of help from my amazing husband and the grandmas," she wrote in a May 22 Instagram Story post. Still, the reality TV star wrote that she was enjoying "the best cuddles ever from this snuggle bug."

"I will say postpartum has been so special in a million ways (truly), but the pain is real and can't just be ignored," Robertson wrote. "Learning to be still and accept help so that I can be the best mom I can to my baby girl."