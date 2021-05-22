'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson Gets Candid About Postpartum Struggles

✖

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson is getting real about the struggles that she has faced since giving birth to her first child, Honey. Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, welcomed their first child on May 11. Since then, she has taken to her Instagram Story to share how she's been doing since welcoming her daughter into the world.

On her Instagram Story, Robertson shared that she wanted to give her fans a little "life update" because "Instagram can be misleading at times." She wrote that she is still in the "healing process" and that her family members have been a big help to her in this period. Robertson wrote, "Haven't really moved in the past 2+ days, and have been receiving lots of help from my amazing husband and the grandmas." Despite those struggles, she has been enjoying "the best cuddles ever from this snuggle bug." The reality star also wrote that even though postpartum life hasn't been the easiest, she's still enjoying getting to be a new mom.

"I will say postpartum has been so special in a million ways (truly), but the pain is real and can't just be ignored," Robertson continued. "Learning to be still and accept help so that I can be the best mom I can to my baby girl." As previously mentioned, the Duck Dynasty star's latest update comes a little over a week after she gave birth to baby Honey. The day after she gave birth, Robertson penned a lovely message on Instagram to announce the exciting news.

"we saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey," Robertson wrote, captioning a slew of photos of herself, her husband, and their daughter. "the pure goodness of God. story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness." Robertson and Huff, who wed in 2019 at her family's farm in Louisiana, originally announced that they were expecting back in October. At the time, they posted photos of themselves posing with Robertson's ultrasound photos, which they captioned with, in part, "you are already loved and already believed in. Can't wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life."