‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Rebecca Robertson Welcomes First Child With Husband John Reed Loflin

The Duck Dynasty is growing!

Rebecca Robertson and husband John Reed Loflin have welcomed their first baby! The couple announced the exciting news on Instagram, sharing with fans that their baby boy had arrived on Jan. 11.

They named the new bundle of joy, Zane Israel Loflin.

Robertson revealed the first photo of them as a family of three with the caption, “The most miracle day 1.11.2019.”

Loflin followed that sweet post up with a celebratory tribute of his own as he shared the first close-up photo of the baby infant, revealing his name beside a heart.

The day at the hospital was a family affair as multiple generations of the Robertson family joined for the happy occasion.

Duck Commander CEO, Willie Robertson and wife Kori Robertson were there to celebrate more than just the birth of a baby. The couple was marking their 27th wedding anniversary. The excited grandma shared a photo with their new grandbaby.

“Can’t think of a better way to celebrate 27 years than to become grandparents together,” Kori wrote alongside the smiling shot. “Happy Anniversary @realwilliebosshog Feels like yesterday we were standing in front of the church promising to love each other forever…We’re really doing it, babe. Let’s go for 27 more, and how about another 27 after that… #lovemakesthingshappen #willieandkorie.”

Rebecca’s sister Sadie Robertson shared a photo from the hospital as well, including her mom and great grandmother.

“This is my favorite candid picture of all time. 2:00 am hugging the new grandma while her grandma holds her… and yes that makes Mamaw a great great grandma,” she explained in the caption.