Pregnant Sadie Robertson Reveals Her Baby's Name Before Giving Birth

Sadie Robertson is currently expecting her first child with husband Christian Huff, and the mom-to-be just revealed her daughter's name with fans ahead of her arrival. On Friday, Robertson told fans on Instagram that she and Huff wanted to share their baby's name before it somehow leaked out, announcing that they are naming their daughter Honey James Huff.

"This little girl and her name already mean the world to us," Robertson captioned a photo of a bassinet holding a stuffed unicorn and a bear wearing a t-shirt that read "Honey." The 23-year-old added that the name was inspired by one of her favorite Bible verses, Proverbs 16:24, which reads, "Gracious words are like Honey, sweetness to the soul and health to the body."

"I’ve always loved this verse," Robertson wrote. "It's made me have a love for the idea of all that honey is. It’s a sweet delicacy with a strong healing component. When Christian and I started dating we went through the book of Proverbs together and I remember getting to chapter 16 and as I read verse 24 i said to him, 'you have words like honey. they are so sweet and are healing places in my heart I didn’t even know needed to be healed.'"

She also shared that she and Huff painted pottery together on their first date and she painted the word "Honey" on a mug "because i called him the boy with the honey words."

"Fast forward 2 and a half years later and we have a daughter on the way who we so proudly get to name after one of the loveliest words," the Duck Dynasty alum continued. "Not to mention this word reminds me of my great grandma who calls everyone she loves honey."

She also shared a message to her daughter, concluding, "Oh Honey, you are named with such intention. I pray over you all the time that you would be sweet and strong and you know what? I already know it that you are. Those words will be your super power in life. We can’t wait to meet you and see your story unfold before our eyes."

Robertson and Huff married in November 2019 and Robertson announced her pregnancy in October 2020. Baby Honey is potentially days away from being born — on April 10, Robertson shared a series of photos chronicling the growth of her baby bump, and the last photo was labeled "9 months." "you make me better baby girl," she wrote. "I hope I always see growth, no matter how uncomfortable it can be ... as a very good thing. Because that it is."