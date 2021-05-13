'Duck Dynasty': Korie Robertson Delivers Emotional Reflection on Daughter Sadie Giving Birth

✖

Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson shared her happiness with fans Thursday, two days after her daughter Sadie Robertson welcomed her first baby with husband Christian Huff. Robertson, 47, had "no words" to describe the experience of watching her daughter give birth. Sadie, 23, and Huff named their daughter Honey James Huff.

"Honey James Huff you are a little miracle! We love you dearly and can’t get enough of every single detail of you," Robertson wrote, alongside several photos from the hospital. "Your mom is absolutely, utterly amazing, and your dad is simply the best coach and encourager ever! There is nothing those two won’t do for you!"

Robertson wrote to Honey that there is "nothing" her parents will not do for her. "You have a whole bunch of us that couldn’t be more excited that you’re here, and are going to be loving you and rooting you on your entire life," Robertson continued. "We can’t wait to see what God has planned for you! Welcome to the fam, Honey... I love you!!" Robertson also shared new photos of her and husband Willie Robertson, 49, together in the hospital, with Robertson cradling Honey.

Honey was born on Tuesday, Saide announced. "We saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey... The pure goodness of God. Story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness," Sadie wrote. On Thursday, Sadie shared two more photos of Honey, both showing her bundle of joy wearing a yellow sweater with Honey's name stitched into it. "Good morning world," Sadie wrote, adding that Honey weighs 9 pounds, 5 ounces.

Sadie announced Honey's name back on April 23, when she shared a photo of a stuffed bear wearing the "Honey" sweater. In the accompanying caption, Sadie explained that the name has its origins in a verse from Proverbs that reads, "Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body." She read the verse to Huff when they started dating. They took a pottery class together on their first date, and Sadie wrote "honey" on her cup "because I called him the boy with the honey words." The name also reminded Sadie of her great grandmother, who always calls everyone Honey, she wrote.

Willie and Korie Robertson now host At Home With the Robertsons, a Facebook Watch series in which they invite guest stars to their home to discuss important topics like racism and abstinence. They came up with the "idea of kind of maybe building some bridges and creating some talking spaces to really go through some tough issues" and start to build "a solution to come of those problems," Willie explained in a PopCulture interview. "We don't always have to agree, but we can love one another and be kind and respectful and have fun together and be friends even when we're talking about hard things," Korie added.