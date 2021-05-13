'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson Welcomes First Child With Husband Christian Huff

✖

Sadie Robertson is officially a mom of one! The Duck Dynasty star shared the exciting news on Wednesday that she gave birth to her first child with husband Christian Huff. The couple’s little bundle of joy, a baby girl, arrived on Tuesday.

Robertson posted several photos of herself and her husband posing in the hospital with their little one. She wrote that they named their daughter "Honey," sharing that she's one of their "little miracles." The Duck Dynasty star wrote, "we saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey." She added, "the pure goodness of God. story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness."

Their baby girl's birth comes after the couple announced in October that they were expecting. Sharing a photo of herself and Huff embracing at home with ultrasound photos of their baby on the way, Robertson wrote that they were "SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS!" She said that she and Huff were "thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world," and in a direct message to her unborn child, wrote, "you are already loved and already believed in. Can't wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life."

Robertson's journey to motherhood was not an easy one, and just weeks after announcing she was expecting, the Duck Dynasty star was hospitalized with the coronavirus. Robertson said battling the virus was one of the "most challenging things" she had ever faced, though she assured fans, "baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well." Updating fans at the 25-week mark, Robertson said "pregnancy truly is the wildest thing," admitting that "there have definitely been some hard things." Robertson revealed she suffered bouts of morning sickness, adding, "at times it felt exhausting, but just like anything in life that's challenging what helps the most is having support." Throughout her pregnancy, Robertson also provided fans with plenty of baby bumpdates, even recreating her parents' beach maternity photo.

Robertson and Huff married on her family's Louisiana farm in November 2019. Robertson, the daughter and one of six children of Willie Robertson and his wife, Korie, was spotlighted alongside her family on Duck Dynasty. The series aired from 2012 to 2017. Fans also know Robertson from her time on Dancing With the Stars, the new mom having competed on Season 19 alongside pro dancer Mark Ballas. The pair ended the season as runner-up for the Mirrorball Trophy.