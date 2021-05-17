'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson Makes Family Outing With Baby Girl

✖

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson is enjoying life as a new mom. On Monday, Robertson, her husband, Christian Huff, and their newborn daughter, Honey, went on their first family outing together. To make their first outing all the more special, they visited an establishment owned by Robertson's brother, John Luke Robertson.

The family of three posed for a photo together on their excursion. In the snap, Robertson and Huff can be seen sharing an embrace as they pose near their daughter's stroller. In her caption, the new mom shared that she and her growing family visited her older brother's coffee shop and that they subsequently made their way over to the hospital where she gave birth in order to thank the medical staff for all of their assistance. Robertson wrote about their special excursion, "seriously, we couldn’t be more grateful for them showing us Gods love in how they served us with such grace and kindness at our stay! Making the most special time even more special. Doing your job for the glory of God makes a difference and they sure did make a difference in our lives!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadie Robertson Huff (@legitsadierob)

Robertson's family outing comes only a few days after she gave birth to her first child. On Wednesday, she announced the exciting news via Instagram, telling her followers that she gave birth to her daughter, Honey Huff, on Tuesday. She posted several photos of herself and her husband in the hospital as they awaited the new arrival to the family. Additionally, she shared an incredibly cute snap of herself and Huff holding their daughter. Robertson's caption for the post was filled with nothing but love and joy, as she wrote, "we saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey. the pure goodness of God. story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness."

Robertson and Huff first announced that they were expecting in October. At the time, they posed for a series of photos together while showcasing Robertson's ultrasound snaps. The Duck Dynasty star noted that they were "thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world." She went on to write a touching message to her child, writing, "you are already loved and already believed in. Can't wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life."