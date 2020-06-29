'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Lyssa Chapman Returns to Beth Chapman's Hawaii Memorial Locale on Anniversary of Death

✖

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Lyssa Chapman returned to the beach where the Chapman family held their Hawaii memorial for Beth Chapman following her death last year. It was a tough weekend for the family, as Friday marked the one-year anniversary of Beth's death. She died on June 26, 2019 at The Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu after a battle with cancer. She was 51.

On Saturday, Chapman shared a group of photos from her trip to the beach, as well as an angel emoji in the caption. The gallery included a photo of Chapman's daughter Madalynn. Chapman previously marked her stepmother's death on Instagram by sharing a slideshow of pictures. Although Chapman simply wrote "one year" and a broken heart emoji in the caption, her fans used the post as a venue to express their sadness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyssa Chapman II 🌈 (@mslyssac) on Jun 26, 2020 at 11:43pm PDT

"One year of not seeing her beautiful smile, she smiled till her last breath such a strong inspirational woman rip Beth," one fan wrote. Another said they will "always remember" Beth. "Omg I cannot believe it’s been a year already," another fan wrote. "Prayers to your family and blessings. She is right next to you guys saying guys I’m here with you!!! Love you guys."

Following Beth's death last year, her husband and Chapman's father, Duane "Dog" Chapman, held the first memorial service at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki. Friends and family joined the Chapmans for a paddle-out ceremony. They spread her ashes, following Beth's wishes. "She said please Hawaiian style...please do this right," Duane said. "She loved Hawaii and she loved people. The people mostly she loved."

Beth's daughter Cecily Chapman organized a one-year memorial at Waimanalo Beach. During a separate ceremony in Colorado, Duane filled one of Beth's rafts with her favorite flowers and a photo of her before letting it go down the South Platte River. "In a lot of religions and a lot of beliefs, they mark it as a tradition on the one year date that someone has passed away," Duane told The Sun. "So sticking with tradition we are having this memorial for Beth Chapman."

Although Duane held his own ceremony far from other family members in Hawaii, he said Beth's death has helped bring everyone closer. "So how the family has got through this is joining and staying more together," Duane said. "If I don't call one of them and they don't call me they think I've abandoned them. So it has brought our family closer together."