Emmy-Winning ABC Star Diagnosed With Cancer

General Hospital‘s Tristan Rogers has been diagnosed with cancer.

The Emmy-winning actor, 79, announced the news Thursday via a representative, but did not disclose the specifics of his diagnosis.

“While he remains hopeful and is working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan, this is a challenging time for Tristan and his family,” his representative said in a statement. “As they face both the emotional and physical burdens that come with this diagnosis, the family kindly asks for privacy and understanding. They are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and love from their friends and family.

“Tristan sends his love to his fans and wants them to know how much he appreciates their loyalty and encouragement over the years,” the statement continues. “This support means more to him now than ever. Future updates will be shared if deemed appropriate by Tristan and his family.”

Rogers is best known for his role as Port Charles D.A. Robert Scorpio on General Hospital, a role he has played on and off since 1980. Rogers last appeared on the ABC soap opera from 2019 to 2024.

The actor also portrayed Colin Atkinson on The Young and the Restless from 2010 to 2019 before the character died off-camera.

Rogers is also known for his work on The Bold and the Beautiful, The Bay, Studio City, and Family Law, and has voiced characters in The Rescuers Down Under, The Wild Thornberrys, Batman Beyond, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters and The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest.