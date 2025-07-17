‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Makes Big 2026 Announcement Despite Recent Health Woes

After canceling multiple shows, Luke Bryan just made a big announcement for 2026.

The American Idol judge had to postpone some of his June concerts after getting sick, but he’s now looking forward to next year.

Bryan finally headed back out on the road earlier this month, continuing his Country Song Came On Tour. And to celebrate being back to full strength, the country singer has booked a pretty big gig. Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa will be returning for its 11th year, taking place from Jan. 15-18, 2026, at the Moon Palace Cancún for an all-inclusive party in paradise.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

“Every year I’m blown away by how special Crash My Playa has become,” said Bryan via Pollstar. “From the beachside shows to the late-night hangouts, it’s one of the highlights of my year.”

He will headline two nights, but the full lineup of artists participating in the “Luke Bryan & Friends,” which will take place on the final night, will be announced soon. Packages are on sale now, and fans will be able to choose between the Run of House package, Moon Palace package, and Venue package. Crash My Playa’s previous lineup has included Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Ella Langley, Chris Stapleton, Chase Rice, and Dylan Scott, among many others.

As previously mentioned, following several canceled concerts, Luke Bryan finally resumed his tour. “I wanted to thank everybody for all the well wishes for the last few shows that I had to postpone and obviously cancel,” he said in a Facebook video, also thanking Chris Stapleton for “stepping in and helping out” when he had to bow out of NEBRASKAland Days in late June.

“It really, really gets frustrating getting sick like that, and losing my voice, and having to take a couple of weekends off,” Bryan said. “But thank you guys for supporting me. I love y’all. I’ll see y’all in the shows to come.”

It’s unknown when it will be announced who is joining Bryan for Crash My Playa, but it will be an exciting time regardless of who else is performing, as fans will be at a 5-star resort with world-class dining, an immersive vacation, and much, much more. Not to mention that Luke Bryan will be going all out for this wild party.