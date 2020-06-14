Duane 'Dog' Chapman's Daughter 'Baby Lyssa' Chapman Finally Meets His New Fiancee

✖

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Lyssa Chapman finally met her father Duane "Dog" Chapman's new fiancee Francie Frane during a recent trip to Colorado. Chapman, known as "Baby Lyssa" on the show, had nothing but good things to say about Frane and instantly clicked. Dog and Frane announced their engagement in early May and Chapman defended the relationship, even before meeting her soon-to-be new stepmother.

In an interview with The Sun, Chapman said her father "looks amazing" now and had a "glow about him" when they reunited in Colorado. "Francie was also there, and as soon as we met, it was like we've known each other for 10 years or 20 years or forever," she said. "We got along really fabulously from the get-go." Chapman said it was also nice to see her father's health improved and she was happy Frane helped Dog cut down on smoking.

"He smokes outside now, he doesn't even smoke in the house, which is amazing," Chapman told the Sun. She was also shocked by the sight of Duane eating a quinoa salad. "I didn't even know he knew what quinoa was! I was just blown away with the happiness you can see in him," Chapman said.

Chapman's response to Dog's relationship with Frane has been the polar opposite of how she felt about him dating Moon Angell. She said she was worried Frane would think of her as a "mean horrible person" because of the things Chapman said during the drama with Angell. "So I said to her, 'I'm sorry that you saw that that's not normally me. I'm actually really nice,'" Chapman told The Sun. "I didn't want her to feel like she had to walk on eggshells. I just wanted to see her. I wanted her to be herself. I wanted to be myself, and it happened instantly."

Chapman also got along with Frane's son, daughter-in-law and grandson. They had "the best time together" and "really great bonding time" during her trip to Colorado. "After going through a really rough six months, it's so good to put all that to bed and see the stuff like the tremendous amount of joy between the two of them," she said. "And there's a tremendous amount of love."

The former reality TV star lives in Hawaii. Her daughter Abbie is now living with Dog and Frane after Abbie failed a medical exam three days before she could graduate from Air Force training. Chapman is happy to leave Abbie in Colorado, especially after getting to know Frane.

"I feel like he's in very safe hands," Chapman said, noting that Frane has weeded out the bad influences in Dog's life. This means fewer people hanging around just because Dog is famous. "I think that Francie being around is going to push out a lot of these people and something that Francie has made me feel, that I haven't felt in a long time, is that this family is like very much a circle," Chapman told The Sun.