Lyssa Chapman Posts Emotional Video of Beth Chapman on 1-Year Anniversary of Stepmom's Death

Lyssa Chapman is brokenhearted as she pays tribute to stepmother Beth Chapman on the one-year anniversary of the Dog the Bounty Hunter star's death. The daughter of Duane "Dog" Chapman took to Instagram Friday, June 26 to share a slideshow of photos of the late Chapman matriarch, captioning it simply, "One Year" alongside a broken heart.

Lyssa's followers commiserated in the comments, with one writing, "Omg I cannot believe it’s been a year already. Prayers to your family and blessings. She is right next to you guys saying guys I’m here with you!!! Love you guys." Another added, "So sad. I think of her everyday."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyssa Chapman II 🌈 (@mslyssac) on Jun 26, 2020 at 11:07am PDT

Bonnie Chapman, Beth's daughter, shared a heartbreaking note about her feelings on social media Friday. "For 365 days we have lived without your smile, laugh and voice," Bonnie began her lengthy note. "For 365 days my heart had yearned to hold you, or for you to hold me. I haven't been the same, none of us have. I've tried to (sic) hard to be strong for everyone around me, but occasionally I lose it. I hug the nearest person and sob uncontrollably. I sob for my momma, for the rock I've had throughout my whole life."

Bonnie added that she had been trying to imagine what major life events like her 21st birthday would have been like with her mother by her side, but that she had lost a "huge part" of herself. "I'm broken, lost and completely closed off," she said, adding that she feels like a burden to "everyone I talk to about it, so I've stopped."

While Bonnie didn't want to relive the day her mother died, she did remember leaning on her boyfriend and her father on that difficult day. Now, she said she takes things "day by day" but is still heartbroken when she sees other people interact with their own mothers. In closing, Bonnie reflected on how grateful she is that Beth had been "pain-free for 365 days" and had been able to breathe clearly.

"You can breathe, you can laugh; I wish you were here but I know you're at peace," Bonnie concluded, writing that she was thankful for every moment with her mom. "Thank you for caring for me inside your womb, outside of it, and making me feel loved until the very last breath you took. I love you."